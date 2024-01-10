We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Goldman (GS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.89 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Goldman metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' to reach 14.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Leverage ratio' will reach 6.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.8%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' will likely reach $2,728.09 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,547 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 71.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 76.4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total non-interest revenues' should arrive at $9.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.52 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest Income' at $1.92 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Goldman here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Goldman have returned +8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, GS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>