Goldman (GS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.89 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Goldman metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' to reach 14.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Leverage ratio' will reach 6.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' will likely reach $2,728.09 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,547 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 71.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 76.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total non-interest revenues' should arrive at $9.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.52 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest Income' at $1.92 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

