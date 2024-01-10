We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Mercantile Bank (MBWM - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $56 million, declining 4.2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Mercantile Bank metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 3.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.
Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 51.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $7.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.81 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $48.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.66 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mercantile Bank here>>>
Shares of Mercantile Bank have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MBWM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>