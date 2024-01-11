We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) reached $167.30, with a +1.18% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.
The construction supply company's stock has climbed by 10.53% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.71, showcasing a 15.58% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.95 billion, showing a 9.45% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. Right now, Builders FirstSource possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.89, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
