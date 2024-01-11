We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toll Brothers (TOL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) reached $103.12, with a +1.5% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.75%.
The home builder's stock has climbed by 9.94% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toll Brothers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.77, marking a 4.12% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.87 billion, up 5.12% from the prior-year quarter.
TOL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.23 per share and revenue of $9.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.05% and -1.33%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% higher within the past month. Toll Brothers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Toll Brothers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.55.
Also, we should mention that TOL has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TOL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
