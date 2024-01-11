We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walmart (WMT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Walmart (WMT - Free Report) standing at $161.29, reflecting a +1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 5.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of Walmart will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.63, signifying a 4.68% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $170.25 billion, reflecting a 3.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $644.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.38% and +5.51%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Walmart. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Right now, Walmart possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Walmart is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.72. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.39 of its industry.
We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.