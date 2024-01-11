We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $121.53, indicating a +0.44% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 6.88% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Blackstone Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, down 4.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.54 billion, up 8.35% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.04% lower within the past month. Blackstone Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Blackstone Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.38, which means Blackstone Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that BX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.68. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.