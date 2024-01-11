We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ezcorp (EZPW) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The latest trading session saw Ezcorp (EZPW - Free Report) ending at $8.57, denoting a +0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.57% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer financial services company had lost 1.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ezcorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 10.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $303.66 million, up 14.88% from the year-ago period.
EZPW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.43% and +13.1%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ezcorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ezcorp has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.85 for its industry.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.