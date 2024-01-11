Back to top

KB Home (KBH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2023, KB Home (KBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, down 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 billion, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net orders - Units: 1,909 compared to the 2,446 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Backlog - Units: 5,510 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,163.
  • Average selling price: $487.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $486.18 million.
  • Unit deliveries - Total Homes: 3,407 compared to the 3,299 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Ending community count: 242 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 230.
  • Backlog - Value: $2.67 billion compared to the $3.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average community count -Total: 236 versus 230 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing: $1.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%.
  • Total Revenues- Financial services: $8.98 million compared to the $7.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Homebuilding: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land: $4.65 million versus $2.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Financial services pretax income: $12.16 million versus $8.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of KB Home have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

