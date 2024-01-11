We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KB Home (KBH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended November 2023, KB Home (KBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, down 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 billion, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net orders - Units: 1,909 compared to the 2,446 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Backlog - Units: 5,510 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,163.
- Average selling price: $487.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $486.18 million.
- Unit deliveries - Total Homes: 3,407 compared to the 3,299 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Ending community count: 242 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 230.
- Backlog - Value: $2.67 billion compared to the $3.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average community count -Total: 236 versus 230 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing: $1.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%.
- Total Revenues- Financial services: $8.98 million compared to the $7.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Homebuilding: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land: $4.65 million versus $2.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Financial services pretax income: $12.16 million versus $8.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of KB Home have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.