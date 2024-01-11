Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 11, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • WD-40 Co.’s ((WDFC - Free Report) ) shares soared 15.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.
  • Shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. ((ETWO - Free Report) ) climbed 8.6% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
  • Lennar Corp.’s ((LEN - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.5% after the company raised its annual dividend to $2 per share from $1.50 and authorized another $5 billion of its stocks to repurchase.
  • Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. ((ISRG - Free Report) ) jumped 10.3% after the company said that buoyed by a recovery in China, its fourth-quarter 2023 sales likely to be higher than the consensus mark.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) - free report >>

Lennar Corporation (LEN) - free report >>

WD-40 Company (WDFC) - free report >>

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-staples internet medical