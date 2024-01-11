Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) is a workforce solutions and placement services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA - Free Report) is a gardening and pet supply company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) is an investment banking and asset management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

