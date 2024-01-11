We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Victory Capital (VCTR) December AUM Increases 4.4% to $166.6B
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $166.6 billion for December 2023. This reflected a 4.4% rise from the $159.6 billion reported as of Nov 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of December, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 5.3% from the November level to $30.6 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.96 billion grew 9.4%. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 3.6% to $12.64 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 3.9% to $16.77 billion.
Also, Victory Capital recorded $59.59 billion in Solutions, up 4.5% from November 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $24.36 billion, which increased 1.5% from the prior month. The Alternative Investment asset balance inched up 1.9% on a sequential basis to $3.43 billion. Money Market/Short-Term assets rose marginally from November 2023 to $3.27 billion.
Sound positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the near term.
Shares of VCTR have gained 7.2% over the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 19.1%.
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $83.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. This reflected a rise of 5.6% from the prior month's level.
The improvement was driven by a positive net inflow of $61 million and a market appreciation of $4.8 billion. These were partially offset by distributions of $408 million.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential rise of 4.1% in its preliminary AUM balance for December 2023 on the back of favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $172.3 billion, which reflected a rise from $165.5 billion as of Nov 30, 2023.
VRTS offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.