Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Allegiant Travel (ALGT - Free Report) closed at $79.17, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the travel services company had gained 0.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Allegiant Travel will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.02, indicating a 132.18% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $600.65 million, indicating a 1.78% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Allegiant Travel. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.01% lower. Allegiant Travel presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Allegiant Travel is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.3 of its industry.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 41, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.