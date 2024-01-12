We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) standing at $37.99, reflecting a -0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.91% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Infineon Technologies AG in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.50, showcasing a 23.08% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $18.19 billion, indicating changes of -10.95% and +4.41%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.2% increase. Currently, Infineon Technologies AG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Infineon Technologies AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.19. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.94.
We can also see that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.99 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.