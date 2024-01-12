Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) provides various products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company focusing on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) is a company that engages in the energy business globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

