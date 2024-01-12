Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 12, 2024

  • Infosys Ltd.’s ((INFY - Free Report) ) shares surged 4% after the company retrenched several hundred manpower across the company to focus on its “biggest product priorities.”  
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. ((GOOGL - Free Report) ) dropped 0.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
  • CVS Health Corp.’s ((CVS - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.4% after the company decided to close select pharmacy stores inside Target Corp. ((TGT - Free Report) ) stores.
  • Shares of Citigroup Inc. ((C - Free Report) ) slid 1.8% following concerns that its fourth-quarter earnings may impacted after the company booked $3.8 billion in combined charges and reserves.

Published in

finance retail tech-stocks