Bank of America (BAC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) reported $21.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +1.45%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bank of America performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis): 80.2% compared to the 67% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net interest income/yield on earning assets - Yield/rate: 2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2%.
- Total earning assets - Average balance: $2,829.77 billion versus $2,734.69 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Net charge-off / Average Loans: 0.5% versus 0.4% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties: $5.63 billion compared to the $5.33 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.6%.
- Total Non-Performing Loans: $5.49 billion compared to the $5.30 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 7.1% versus 7.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $8.01 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $9.56 billion.
- Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis: $14.09 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $14.03 billion.
- Investment banking fees: $1.15 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion.
- Other income: -$1 billion versus -$1.16 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Bank of America have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.