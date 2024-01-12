UnitedHealth (UNH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, UnitedHealth Group (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) reported revenue of $94.43 billion, up 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.16, compared to $5.34 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.98, the EPS surprise was +3.01%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio: 85% compared to the 83.9% average estimate based on eight analysts. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial: 27,315 thousand versus 27,450.92 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based: 8,115 thousand versus 8,193.58 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based: 19,200 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 19,257.34 thousand. Revenues- Investment and other income: $1.18 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $983.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%. Revenues- Products: $11.31 billion versus $10.68 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change. Revenues- Services: $8.71 billion versus $8.88 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change. Revenues- Premiums: $73.23 billion versus $71.35 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Revenues- Optum Insight: $4.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenues- Optum Rx: $31.17 billion compared to the $28.84 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year. Revenues- Optum Health: $24.53 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $24.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%. Revenues- UnitedHealthcare: $70.81 billion versus $68.61 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change. View all Key Company Metrics for UnitedHealth here>>>
Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
UnitedHealth (UNH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) reported revenue of $94.43 billion, up 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.16, compared to $5.34 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.98, the EPS surprise was +3.01%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for UnitedHealth here>>>
- Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio: 85% compared to the 83.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial: 27,315 thousand versus 27,450.92 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based: 8,115 thousand versus 8,193.58 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based: 19,200 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 19,257.34 thousand.
- Revenues- Investment and other income: $1.18 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $983.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%.
- Revenues- Products: $11.31 billion versus $10.68 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.
- Revenues- Services: $8.71 billion versus $8.88 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
- Revenues- Premiums: $73.23 billion versus $71.35 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
- Revenues- Optum Insight: $4.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
- Revenues- Optum Rx: $31.17 billion compared to the $28.84 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Optum Health: $24.53 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $24.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%.
- Revenues- UnitedHealthcare: $70.81 billion versus $68.61 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.