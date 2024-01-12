We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Republic Services (RSG) Rises 31% in a Year: Here's How
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 31.2%, outperforming the 16.2% growth of the industry it belongs to and the 20.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
Republic Services delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters. The company continues to benefit from increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization and an increase in population.
The demand environment for this leading waste disposal companyis currently good across all its services. Revenues increased 6.3% year over year in the third quarter of 2023. Services — Collection, Transfer, Landfill and Environmental solutions — registered 7.8%, 8.9%, 5.8% and 1.9% growth, respectively.
RSG is focused on increasing its operational efficiency and reducing fleet operating costs by shifting to compressed natural gas (“CNG”) collection vehicles. In 2022, around 20% of the company’s recycling and solid waste collection fleet operated on CNG and 17% of its replacement recycling and solid waste vehicle purchases were CNG vehicles.
Commitment to shareholder returns makes RSG a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, it paid $592.9 million, $552.6 million and $522.5 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $203.5 million, $252.2 million and $98.8 million, respectively.
Republic Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
