Unveiling Home BancShares (HOMB) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Home BancShares (HOMB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.1%. Revenues are expected to be $238.5 million, down 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Home BancShares metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 47.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 42.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing loans' will reach $60.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.86 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $19.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.50 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total non-performing assets' of $75.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61.48 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $199.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $215.67 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $39.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.66 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $200.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $217.68 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Home BancShares have experienced a change of -5.4% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOMB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.