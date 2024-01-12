We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honda Motor (HMC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Honda Motor (HMC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32.15, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.02%.
Shares of the automaker witnessed a gain of 7.34% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.
The upcoming earnings release of Honda Motor will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.68 billion, up 19.76% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.09 per share and a revenue of $143.49 billion, indicating changes of +34.98% and +14.79%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honda Motor should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.68% higher. At present, Honda Motor boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Honda Motor is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.08, so one might conclude that Honda Motor is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that HMC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. HMC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.