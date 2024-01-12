We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $10.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 22, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.49, reflecting a 33.78% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $351.34 million, up 1305.34% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, AGNC Investment is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.26 for its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.