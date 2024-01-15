Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ashtead Group (ASHTY - Free Report) is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlanticus (ATLC - Free Report) is a provider of credit and related financial services and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Ball (BALL - Free Report) is one of the world’s leading suppliers of metal packaging to the beverage, personal care and household products industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.0% downward over the last 60 days.

