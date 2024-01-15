Back to top

Company News for Jan 15, 2024

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. ((JPM - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $38.57 billion, missing the consensus estimate by 1.5%.
  • BlackRock, Inc. ((BLK - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.66 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.84 per share.
  • Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ((BK - Free Report) ) advanced 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 per share.
  • Tesla, Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares declined 3.7% following the company's announcement of production suspensions in Europe due to the Red Sea shipping disruptions.

