We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Manhattan Associates (MANH), Shopify Partner to Aid Retailers
Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) has chosen Shopify’s (SHOP - Free Report) commerce platform to help retailers create a world-class unified omnichannel shopping experience.
Manhattan Associates intends to combine its omnichannel order management solution with Shopify’s commerce platform to help enterprises deliver incomparable customer experiences at every step of the sales journey.
The combined solution will also incorporate MANH’s post-purchase customer service tools, such as digital self-service solutions that offer today's consumers the visibility, flexibility, and convenience they require.
Manhattan Associates and Shopify intend to provide unmatched visibility and the industry’s leading end-to-end online shopping experience to their first joint customer, Nautica, a SPARC Group brand. This will help SPARC boost sales, reduce shipping costs, have fewer returns, and improve profit margins.
Manhattan Associates’ software, platform technology, and experience help drive profitability for its customers.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Price and Consensus
Manhattan Associates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manhattan Associates, Inc. Quote
Manhattan Associates’ Clientele & Partnerships Drive Growth
The company is riding on an expanding clientele and a strong partner base. These are expected to drive top-line growth in the near term. Currently, Manhattan Associates, is serving more than 1200 customers globally.
Manhattan Active Order Management offers comprehensive solutions for efficient order coordination, unified order visibility, intelligent inventory allocation, and distributed order fulfillment.
The company’s diverse portfolio of customized problem-solving solutions helps clients from different domains like food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharma, retail, wholesale, and more.
In the past year, Manhattan Associates’ shares have returned 72.1% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 45.4%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manhattan Associates’ fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $914.47 million, indicating 19.2% growth year over year.
The consensus mark for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
As part of expanding its partner base, MANH has partnered with companies like Alphabet (GOOG - Free Report) , Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) , Veridian, Cognizant, NCS Partners, Accenture, Deloitte and more.
It has collaborated with Google Cloud to produce unique cloud technology capabilities, enhancing the scalability, availability, and reliability of its software-as-a-service, enabling clients to deliver exceptional shopping experiences in the store, online, and everywhere in between.
The company has partnered with Zebra Technologies to utilize the latter’s extensive portfolio of marking and printing technologies, including RFID and real-time location solutions, and to help customers take smarter business actions.