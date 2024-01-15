We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NCR Voyix (VYX) Unveils Next-Generation Self-Checkout Solution
NCR Voyix (VYX - Free Report) has introduced its latest self-checkout solution, leveraging the advanced capabilities of the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform. This is the first solution that the company has launched after its separation of business into the digital commerce-based NCR Voyix and ATM-business-focused NCR Atleos.
The newly introduced solution is focused on simplifying the store checkout process through various technologies like radio frequency identification, bar code scanning, computer vision and more to create a seamless and inclusive shopping experience. The company stated that this solution will enable organizations to transition between assisted and self-checkout lanes.
Furthermore, the technology gives retailers the freedom to customize experiences for customers of different demographics while conveniently testing what works best for them. The solution enables organizations to receive real-time insights to personalize the customer experience while minimizing investment risks.
NCR Voyix Corporation Price and Consensus
NCR Voyix Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Voyix Corporation Quote
NCR Voyix commenced operations as an independent entity following its spin-off from the ATM-focused business in October 2023. Specializing in digital commerce, the company caters to a diverse global customer base in banking, retail and restaurants. It holds a prominent position as the industry leader in point-of-sale software for both retail and restaurants. Additionally, NCR Voyix dominates the market in self-checkout kiosks, related technologies and other self-service solutions.
The company anticipates generating $4 billion in revenues during fiscal 2023, with $2.1 billion in recurring revenues, constituting nearly 55% of the total. The Software and Services segment, responsible for almost two-thirds of the overall revenues, is expected to witness an increase in revenues with the introduction of this new solution.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Ambarella carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AMBA have declined 35.5% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Kanzhun (BZ - Free Report) , BlackLine (BL - Free Report) and Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kanzhun's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has been revised downward by 4 cents to 16 cents in the past 60 days. Shares of BZ have plunged 36.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 18.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Camtek’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged at 52 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of CAMT have rallied 186.1% in the past year.