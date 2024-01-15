We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
T. Rowe Price's (TROW) December AUM Increases 3.7% to $1.45T
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.45 trillion for December 2023. The figure reflected a 3.7% rise from the last month.
TROW experienced net outflows of $9.4 billion in December 2023 and $28.3 billion in fourth-quarter 2023.
At the end of the reported month, equity products and multi-asset products aggregated $744 billion and $483 billion, up 3.8% and 4.5%, respectively, on a sequential basis. T. Rowe Price registered $408 billion in target date retirement portfolios in December, which grew 4.3% from the prior month.
Alternative products of $48 billion grew 2.1% on a sequential basis. Also, fixed-income products, including the money market, constituted $170 billion, increasing 1.2%.
A diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and investing in new product offerings are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth.
However, overdependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities are likely to hurt its revenues. Additionally, a rising cost base could impede bottom-line growth.
Over the past three months, shares of T. Rowe Price have gained 10.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
TROW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.46 trillion for December 2023. This reflected a 3.1% increase from $1.41 trillion as of Nov 30. The rise in the AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of positive markets and long-term net inflows.
Total month-end fixed-income assets were $511.7 billion, up 3.4% from the prior month’s level. Equity assets of $467.5 billion increased 4.4% from November 2023. BEN recorded $154.6 billion in multi-asset class, up 3.8% sequentially. However, alternative assets aggregated $256.2 billion, down marginally from the last month.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported AUM of $166.6 billion for December 2023. This reflected a 4.4% rise from the $159.6 billion reported as of Nov 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of December, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 5.3% from the November level to $30.6 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.96 billion grew 9.4%. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 3.6% to $12.64 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 3.9% to $16.77 billion.