See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 15, 2024
GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 26% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 60 days. Gitlab’s shares gained 31% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.7%.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO - Free Report) is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. They boast one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world to help physicians diagnose and treat cancer.EPS estimates have been moving higher, with 2023 set to post a 71% increase and this year forecast to see another 78% rise. NeoGenomics’s shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%.