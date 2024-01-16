Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of January 15, 2024

GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 26% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 60 days. Gitlab’s shares gained 31% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.7%.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO - Free Report) is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. They boast one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world to help physicians diagnose and treat cancer.EPS estimates have been moving higher, with 2023 set to post a 71% increase and this year forecast to see another 78% rise. NeoGenomics’s shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%.


