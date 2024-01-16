Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amplifon (AMFPF - Free Report) is a provider of hearing solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) is an original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices, specifically, analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Avanos Medical (AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company which offers infection prevention, surgical, respiratory, digestive health and pain management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) - free report >>

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS) - free report >>

Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF) - free report >>

Published in

medical medical-devices semiconductor