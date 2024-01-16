Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 16, 2024

  • Apple Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ) shares rose by 0.2% as the tech giant strategically opts to eliminate a blood-oxygen sensor from certain smartwatches, aimed at sidestepping a patent dispute and mitigating potential sales disruptions.
     
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. ((UBER - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.4% as the company announced the discontinuation of its alcohol delivery app, Drizly.
     
  • The Boeing Company ((BA - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.2% as the company announced new quality changes in response to the midair incident involving Alaska Air Group, Inc. ((ALK - Free Report) ).
     
  • DocuSign ((DOCU - Free Report) ) shares surged by 3.6%, following Reuters’ reports of competitive interest from private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman in acquiring the company.

     

