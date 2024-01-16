Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY - Free Report) reported $28.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +8.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Guaranty Bancshares Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 74.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 75.1%.
  • Average interest-earning assets: $3.01 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs / average loans: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus 3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $23.81 million versus $22.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $23.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.60 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $4.80 million compared to the $5 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Guaranty Bancshares Inc. here>>>

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares Inc. have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise