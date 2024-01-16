Back to top

Goldman (GS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) reported $11.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $5.48 for the same period compares to $3.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47, the EPS surprise was +57.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total: $2,812 billion compared to the $2,768.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio: 14.5% compared to the 15.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Advance Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio: 14.9% compared to the 14.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Leverage ratio: 5.5% versus 6.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms: $504 million compared to the $567.08 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC: $2.03 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other: $73 million compared to the $83.23 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Other: $61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $37.08 million.
  • Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments: $384 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $337.83 million.
  • Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities: $2.61 billion compared to the $2.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending: $661 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $676.92 million.
  • Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Equity investments: $838 million compared to the $108.11 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Goldman have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

