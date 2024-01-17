We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Top Earnings Charts to Watch This Week
Fourth quarter earnings season is here. The large banks have already reported earnings and now many of the regionals will follow. But this week, there’s more than just the banks reporting.
Several key companies that will give us insights into the US economy are set to report earnings. They may not be on the radar of many investors, but they should be.
Some have excellent earnings track records, but others do not. Will there be any earnings surprises this week? Wall Street will be watching any 2024 guidance closely.
1. Fastenal Co. (FAST - Free Report)
Fastenal is a barometer for manufacturing and construction. It has only missed twice in the last 5 years with its last miss in early 2020.
Shares of Fastenal are up 30% in the last year and traded near 5-year highs. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 30.
Is Fastenal priced for perfection in 2024?
2. PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report)
PPG Industries is in paint and coatings, an important barometer for the US economy. It has beat on earnings 4 quarters in a row.
Shares of PPG Industries have moved in a narrow trading range the last 2 years. It’s up 10.6% over the last year, however.
PPG Industries trades with a forward P/E of 17.3.
Is PPG Industries going to break up, or down, in 2024?
3. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT - Free Report)
J.B. Hunt, the big trucking company, will give insights into what is going on in the freight industry. It has missed on earnings 4 quarters in a row as freight has struggled.
Yet shares of J.B. Hunt haven’t broken down. Over the last year, it’s up 8.1%. J.B. Hunt isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 23.2.
Will J.B. Hunt finally start beating again?
4. SLB (SLB - Free Report)
SLB is an energy services company. It’s an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5-years. That’s impressive as that covers the pandemic years when the energy complex collapsed.
Shares of SLB have weakened recently. It has fallen 16.8% over the last 3 months. SLB is as cheap as ever with a forward P/E of 13.9.
Are energy stocks like SLB on sale?
5. Comerica Inc. (CMA - Free Report)
Comerica is a Texas-based regional bank. Despite the bank crisis of 2023, Comerica has beat on earnings 6 quarters in a row.
Shares of Comerica have rallied 33% over the last 3 months but are still down 19.5% over the last year. It is trading at just 9.7x forward earnings. Comerica also pays a big dividend, currently yielding 5.3%.
Will another beat be a further catalyst for Comerica shares?