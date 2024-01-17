We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UBER Intends to Shut Down Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) has decided to close its Alcohol Delivery Service, Drizly. The company had acquired Drizly three years ago. This move by the ride-hailing company is reportedly aimed at focusing on its core Uber Eats business that helps consumers get almost anything on a solitary app.
Cybersecurity-related issues too may have prompted UBER arrive at the decision of closing the above unit. We remind investors that in 2020, Drizly had confirmed a hack. The security flaw exposed information of roughly 2.5 million customers. Per Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, UBER's SVP of delivery, “We're grateful to the Drizly team for their many contributions to the growth of the BevAlc delivery category as the original industry pioneer."
We note that in 2021, UBER had acquired Drizly for $1.1 billion in cash and stock. Following the acquisition, Drizly’s marketplace was integrated with the Uber Eats app. A separate Drizly app was also available. Drizly currently operates across more than 1,400 cities in the United States.
Price Performance
UBER, which was recently added to the coveted S&P 500 Index, has performed well on the bourse. Shares of the company have surged 116.4% in a year, comfortably surpassing S&P 500’s 20.6% growth.
Diversification is imperative for big companies in particular to reduce risks and UBER has so far excelled in this area. Even though Uber’s primary business is ride sharing, it has diversified into food delivery and freight over time.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Uber carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
