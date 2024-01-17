We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $35.72, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.37% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.97% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating an 81.6% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.59 billion, up 17.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.28, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.