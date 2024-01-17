We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed at $25.16, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.
The the stock of online marketplace for freelance services has fallen by 10.08% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $92.38 million, indicating a 11.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Fiverr International possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Fiverr International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.14, so one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.