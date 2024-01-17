We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pinterest (PINS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The latest trading session saw Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) ending at $36.77, denoting a -0.97% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.
The the stock of digital pinboard and shopping tool company has fallen by 1.51% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.51, marking a 75.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $988.62 million, indicating a 12.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.2% higher. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.5. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 34.28 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PINS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.