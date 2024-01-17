Back to top

WaFd (WAFD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

WaFd (WAFD - Free Report) reported $166.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +18.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WaFd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $55.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.92 million.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $45.26 million versus $65.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average balance-Total interest-earning assets: $20.85 billion compared to the $20.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 2.9% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 58% versus 52.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $14.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.70 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $152.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.96 million.
Shares of WaFd have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

