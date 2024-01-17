Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP - Free Report) reported revenue of $396.34 million, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.68, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $410.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was +1.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pinnacle Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.4% compared to the 52.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $42.95 billion versus $43.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $82.29 million compared to the $44.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $86.64 million versus $48.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $317.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $318.58 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $79.09 million versus $88.07 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Insurance sales commissions: $3.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.95 million.
  • Trust fees: $6.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.69 million.
  • Income from equity method investment: $14.43 million compared to the $16.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other noninterest income: $27.53 million compared to the $33.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pinnacle Financial here>>>

Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

