New Strong Sell Stocks for January 17th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD - Free Report) is a designer, builder and operator of next-generation datacenters which provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support High-Performance Computing applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Matthews International (MATW - Free Report) is a provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Werner Enterprises (WERN - Free Report) is a transportation and logistics company which is primarily focused on transporting the truckload shipments such as retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products and manufactured products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 60 days.
