See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Adv Diversified Stock O (FDESX) - free report >>
BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Eq Svc (CMGSX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Adv Diversified Stock O (FDESX) - free report >>
BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Eq Svc (CMGSX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Equity Service Class (CMGSX - Free Report) . CMGSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.05%, management fee of 0.63%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.58%.
Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock O (FDESX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FDESX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 16.66%, expense ratio of 0.44% and management fee of 0.4%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
MassMutual RetireSMART Growth Y (MRGLX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MRGLX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. MRGLX has an expense ratio of 0.39%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 10.61% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.