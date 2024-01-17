Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 17, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • The FB Financial Corporation ((FBK - Free Report) ) shares fell 3.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $116.43 million, missing the consensus estimate by 4.24%.
  • Synopsys, Inc. ((SNPS - Free Report) ) shares gained 3.1% after the announcement of its acquisition of ANSYS, Inc. ((ANSS - Free Report) ) in a cash and stock deal valued at around $35 billion.
  • The Walt Disney Company ((DIS - Free Report) ) shares rose by 3% after reports surfaced that the National Football League was in discussions to purchase a stake in ESPN.
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation ((MSFT - Free Report) ) increased by 0.2% following the announcement of the new Pro version of its AI chatbot, Microsoft Copilot.
     

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) - free report >>

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) - free report >>

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary finance