Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.99 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -43.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Balances - Interest-earning assets: $203.12 billion versus $201.42 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Efficiency Ratio: 81.1% compared to the 64.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net Interest Margin: 2.9% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Return on average common equity: 3% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Book value per common share: $47.87 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $46.29.
- Return on average total assets: 0.3% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total net charge-offs (recoveries): $171 million compared to the $169.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases: 0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.
- Tangible book value per common share: $30.91 versus $28.97 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio): 10.6% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.4%.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.8% versus 11.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.