Electronic Arts' (EA) Madden Bowl to Feature NFL 24 Finale

Electronic Arts’ ( EA Quick Quote EA - Free Report) division, EA SPORTS, is doing everything possible to attract new users and retain existing customers. Recently, the company announced that its Super Bowl weekend party, The Madden Bowl, will be held at the House of Blues in Las Vegas on Feb 9. The event will star the brightest stars from the sports, music, gaming, and entertainment industry, including rapper Big Boi and special guests like Killer Mike and Breland. Green Day, a rock band, will also participate in the event. The event intends to showcase Electronic Arts’ longstanding position in the sports, cultural, and entertainment industry. EA SPORTS is a division of Electronic Arts that develops and publishes sports video games. In addition to musical events, The Madden Bowl will feature the Madden NFL 24 Championship Series grand finale in front of a live audience, with two of the world's finest players traveling to Las Vegas to compete for a share of the $1 million prize pool and the title of Ultimate Madden Bowl Champion. The match will also be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube beginning at 6:30 p.m. PST. Throughout Super Bowl Week, EA SPORTS and Madden NFL will continue to bring more experiences and opportunities for football fans in Las Vegas and around the world to celebrate their fandom through events, community activations, athlete appearances and stunning digital content, both inside and outside of the game. With these efforts, Electronic Arts strives to provide games, content and online services for its users in the near term. EA SPORTS Looks to Build on the Success of Recent Games
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s division, EA SPORTS, rides on a solid portfolio of sports and gaming content. Electronic Arts has launched several blockbuster games, including
EA FC 24, EA SPORTS WRC and EA SPORTS UFC 5. Recently, EA reported that more than 11.3 million players participated worldwide in EA SPORTS FC 24 within the first week of its launch. EA SPORTS WRC provides a realistic rally experience by combining DiRT Rally skills with the official WRC license. The game highlights affiliation through cross-platform competitions, private lobbies and daily historical events. UFC 5 adds new features such as Cinematic K.O. Replay for dramatic fight endings, Seamless Submissions for smoother grappling, and Fight Week and Fight Picks, a live service linked to real UFC events. The addition of Doctor's Checks and Stoppages enhances strategic challenges, while new strikes and hit reactions improve immersion. Electronic Arts’ Upcoming Gaming Lineup
Electronic Arts is looking to build its success with upcoming games like
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU and more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Electronic Arts’ revenues for 2024 is pegged at $7.57 billion, indicating growth of 3.2% year over year. The consensus mark for earnings has declined by 15 cents over the past 30 days to $2.89 per share. Shares of the company have gained 10.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 6.1% owing to stiff competition from companies like Take-Two Interactive ( TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) , Sony ( SONY Quick Quote SONY - Free Report) and Nintendo ( NTDOY Quick Quote NTDOY - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. TTWO's upcoming lineup features games like WWE 2K24, Penny’s Big Breakaway and Star Wars Hunters. The allure of WWE and the Star Wars franchise is expected to be a significant driver for customer engagement and boost the company's popularity. Sony is set to release a number of PS5 games, including Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and more in the near term. Several video games and gaming consoles will be available on Nintendo’s platform in the upcoming months, including Another Code: Recollection, Mario vs. Donkey King, and more.
