We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) and SandboxAQ Join Forces Against AI Threats
Rising cyber threats, using Artificial Intelligence or AI tools, prompt a shift to zero-trust architecture, demanding robust cryptographic management for defense. Accenture (ACN - Free Report) and SandboxAQ collaborated to deliver a comprehensive AI-enabled cryptographic management to handle these quantum-based attacks.
SandboxAQ is a technology company whose Security Suite aids in cryptographic management, fortifying organizations against cyber threats. SandboxAQ's expertise extends to AI simulation for drug discovery, quantum sensing for navigation and medical imaging, contributing to cutting-edge advancements in technology.
What’s in Store for Accenture
ACN benefits from the partnership with SandboxAQ by enhancing its cybersecurity offerings with AI and quantum solutions. This collaboration enables Accenture to address clients' concerns about technological advancements and cyber threats. The comprehensive cryptographic management solution helps organizations secure their data against evolving risks, particularly from quantum computing-based decryption attacks.
By leveraging SandboxAQ's expertise in AI, simulation and quantum sensing, Accenture expects to position itself as a leader in mitigating emerging threats and supporting clients in various sectors, including healthcare and non-profit organizations. Additionally, the collaboration reinforces ACN's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology trends and offering innovative solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges.
Price Performance
Accenture has gained 10% in the past six months compared with its industry’s 9.8% growth. The company has also outperformed the S&P 500 composite’s 5.1% growth.
Accenture PLC Price
Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote
Zacks Rank
ACN currently has Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the broader Business Services sector to watch.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the company’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure, whereas the same for earnings implies a 10.1% rise. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched once, the average surprise being 5.4%.
BR currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Booz Allen (BAH - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate of BAH’s 2023 revenues indicates 13% growth from the year-ago reported figure, whereas the same for earnings suggests a 10.3% rise. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in three of the four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 7.7%.
BAH carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.