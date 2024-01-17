We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blue Bird (BLBD) Receives Order of 180 e-Buses From LAUSD
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) has received a record order of electric school buses from the Los Angeles Unified School District (“LAUSD”). Through A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a local Blue Bird dealer, LAUSD ordered 180 electric, zero-emission school buses. These orders will enable the school district to kick-start its transition to 100% electric student transportation, making significant strides toward its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
LAUSD’s fleet already has 26 Blue Bird electric buses. It has now placed an order for 30 Vision and 150 All American state-of-the-art electric buses to expand the district’s zero-emission school bus fleet. LAUSD expects to receive delivery of the first buses in October 2024 and the rest of the order in early 2025.
On a single charge, both models have a range of up to 130 miles. Buses could take 3-8 hours to fully recharge, depending on LAUSD’s future charging infrastructure.
The bi-directional charging technology of Blue Bird will allow LAUSD to sell surplus energy stored in school bus batteries back to electric power companies at a profit.
Blue Bird recently achieved a milestone by delivering its 1500th electric school bus. Its zero-emission vehicles are present across 41 states in the United States. The company is making massive investments to expand its electric school bus production capacity. It has an Electric Vehicle Build-up Center with an annual capacity of up to 5,000 electric school buses.
