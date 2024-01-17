We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect SmarFinancial (SMBK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 43.4%. Revenues are expected to be $39.14 million, down 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SmarFinancial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 73.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 61.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 2.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' stands at $4.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.27 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest income' will likely reach $7.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (FTE)' to reach $31.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.77 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income' will reach $31.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.61 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for SmarFinancial here>>>
Shares of SmarFinancial have demonstrated returns of -11.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMBK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>