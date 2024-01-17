We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Home Bancorp (HBCP - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, indicating a decline of 22% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $33.1 million, representing a decrease of 9.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Home Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $3.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.99 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 65.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $3.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $29.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Home Bancorp here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Home Bancorp have returned -9.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, HBCP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>