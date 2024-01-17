We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Logitech (LOGI) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.23 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Logitech metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Retail Sales- Pointing Devices' reaching $210.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
Analysts expect 'Net Retail Sales- Keyboards & Combos' to come in at $216.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Retail Sales- Webcams' stands at $91.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +55.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Retail Sales- Video Collaboration' should arrive at $167.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Retail Sales- Gaming' will reach $382.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Retail Sales- Tablet Accessories' at $71.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
Shares of Logitech have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LOGI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>