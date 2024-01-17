We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling CrossFirst (CFB) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $62.17 million, representing an increase of 6.5% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CrossFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-performing assets' reaching $24.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 56.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest margin' should come in at 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average interest earning assets' should arrive at $7.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.03 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Total non-performing loans' stands at $24.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.30 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-interest income' will reach $5.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.36 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income' will reach $56.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.02 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, CrossFirst shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CFB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.