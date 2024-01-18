Back to top

H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2023, H. B. Fuller (FUL - Free Report) reported revenue of $902.88 million, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $927.04 million, representing a surprise of -2.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how H. B. Fuller performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $411.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $419.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
  • Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives: $126.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives: $365.74 million compared to the $375.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives: $74.02 million versus $75.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives: $15.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.92 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $81.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.67 million.
Shares of H. B. Fuller have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

